Celebrating 30 years, Taste of Cayman hit the Camana Bay festival green Saturday evening with one of its largest showings to date.

More than 35 restaurants and vendors turned out for the annual foodie gathering, inviting festival-goers to sample the breadth of flavors and culinary talents that have come to define the local food scene.

Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, executive director of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, described a melting pot of flavors as diverse as Cayman itself.

“There is something here for everyone; there’s vegan, there’s meat. You name it. Farm-to-table. There’s Caymanian cuisine. It’s a diverse pot,” she said the night of the festival.

“We have over 100 nationalities in Cayman. We have so many types of food here, as well, from the smaller restaurants to the larger, premier restaurants across the island.”

The event serves as CITA’s largest annual fundraiser, contributing to operating costs and advocacy efforts for association members.

Much like Cayman’s population, the festival has grown significantly since the late 1980s. Since its humble beginnings as a small chili cook-off, the festival has become a synthesis of local and international talent, from the food to the entertainment.

Local cover bands, The Lionfish and 7 Miles Long, opened the evening, leading up to the headlining tribute bands for Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Journey and Prince.

Winners of the heavy cake competition, the amateur chef cook-off and Cayman’s favorite restaurant will be announced later.