Celebrating 30 years, Taste of Cayman hit the Camana Bay festival green Saturday evening with one of its largest showings to date.

More than 35 restaurants and vendors turned out for the annual foodie gathering, inviting festival-goers to sample the breadth of flavors and culinary talents that have come to define the local food scene.

Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, executive director of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, described a melting pot of flavors as diverse as Cayman itself.

Taste of Cayman 2018
1 of 20
Taste of Cayman had one of its best turnouts to date. - Photo: Taneos Ramsay
Sudharsan Thennarasu and Leo Gomes pose for Champion House. - Photo: Taneos Ramsay
Award-winning bartender Amba Lamb prepares drinks. - Photo: Stephen Clarke
The Michael Jackson impersonator executes a move. - Photo: Taneos Ramsay
Andiamo at the Ritz-Carlton mixed sweet and salty with osso buco over a pumpkin puree. - Photo: Stephen Clarke
7 Miles Long band rocked the crowd with covers of hit songs. - Photo: Taneos Ramsay
Bon Vivant’s Amateur Chef Cook Off Competition gets going. - Photo: Taneos Ramsay
Moises Sevilla (Cayman Spirit's)
Chefs showed off their talents at the demo stage. - Photo: Stephen Clarke
The Stevie Wonder impersonator was one of the evening’s leading acts. - Photo: Taneos Ramsay
People line up at the Pinnacle Media booth at the 30th annual Taste of Cayman. - PHOTO: TANEOS RAMSAY
Ruwan Nayanajith of Bandidos grills corn on the cob. - Photo: Taneos Ramsay
Stewart Brown, Brad Kuttner, Zulu and Kate Tiempo pour drinks for Caybrew. - Photo: Taneos Ramsay
Marcello Piacentini shows off the food from Andiamo. - Photo: Taneos Ramsay
Baranidharan Thirunavukkarasu cooks up beef for Beach House. - Photo: Taneos Ramsay
Cayman’s Seven Fathoms promoted canned rum and Cokes. - Photo: Stephen Clarke
Erica Asai jams out for 7 Miles Long Band. - Photo: Taneos Ramsay
The Cayman Creperie offered sweet and savory options. - Photo: Stephen Clarke
The Rum Point team served up its island-style delights. - Photo: Stephen Clarke
Attendees played for prizes Saturday night. - Photo: Stephen Clarke

“There is something here for everyone; there’s vegan, there’s meat. You name it. Farm-to-table. There’s Caymanian cuisine. It’s a diverse pot,” she said the night of the festival.

“We have over 100 nationalities in Cayman. We have so many types of food here, as well, from the smaller restaurants to the larger, premier restaurants across the island.”

The event serves as CITA’s largest annual fundraiser, contributing to operating costs and advocacy efforts for association members.

Much like Cayman’s population, the festival has grown significantly since the late 1980s. Since its humble beginnings as a small chili cook-off, the festival has become a synthesis of local and international talent, from the food to the entertainment.

Local cover bands, The Lionfish and 7 Miles Long, opened the evening, leading up to the headlining tribute bands for Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Journey and Prince.

Winners of the heavy cake competition, the amateur chef cook-off and Cayman’s favorite restaurant will be announced later.

