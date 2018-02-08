One of the most anticipated annual events on-island, the Agricultural Show, returns this month for its 51st year, taking place on the public holiday Wednesday, with the gates opening at 7:30 a.m. As usual, the show will be a day out for the whole family, providing a wonderful setting for attendees to interact with local farmers and artisans.

Agricultural Society President George Smith says that the show is “the largest one-day family event, with wholesome activities, held in the Cayman Islands, and shows a commitment to sustainable agriculture in a changing world.”

At this year’s show, the ever-popular plant sale will begin as the gates open, and the show’s opening ceremony, hosted by Mr. Smith, Minister of Agriculture Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, and Director of Agriculture Adrian Estwick, will take place in the Arena at 10 a.m.

Activities and refreshments

Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy Miss Agriculture Queen and Miss Agriculture Princess contests, a beautiful baby contest, henna and face painting, “old tyme” Caymanian children’s games, carnival games, an Agro Industrial area, Department of Agriculture interactive tent, children’s play area, general merchandise vendors, concession stands and Roscoe the mechanical bull. Local entertainers will be performing throughout the day.

Under the Pavilion, there will be heritage displays and booths, hosted by the Water Authority, the Health Services Authority, the Red Cross, the National Weather Service, and Hazard Management.

Animal lovers and livestock enthusiasts can enjoy pony rides, goat milking, a petting zoo and livestock exhibits. Farmers will also walk their goats for an up-close-and-personal interactive experience.

For foodies, there will be a wide variety of local food and drink, a hot wings eating competition, cake icing and sugar demonstrations by the University College of the Cayman Islands School of Hospitality, and the Youth Culinary Competition.

President Smith encourages the public to attend the show, both for their own enjoyment and as a show of support for the agriculture industry, and also encourages people to eat local to support the industry.

“By supporting the agriculture sector, you are helping the islands become more self-sustainable in terms of food,” says Smith. “Prosperous farmers means more employment, more prosperity for the workers and the businessmen of every industrial area. Without the support, there will be less food on island at any given time.”

Raffle tickets, which include entrance to the show, can be purchased at Funky Tang’s, Meringue Town, Foster’s Food Fair locations, and every Friday and Saturday at Cost-U-Less. Tickets cost $25 and the grand prize is $20,000.

General admission tickets are $10 for adults 12 and over, $5 for children 2-11, and free for infants. Tickets can be bought at www.caymanaisles.com or at the gate. More information on tickets and competition registration can be found on the Cayman Agriculture Facebook page.