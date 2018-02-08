Music lovers are set to enjoy a night of iconic reggae music on Saturday when Monster Media and Royal Palms host the One Love Beachfront Concert on Seven Mile Beach. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the lineup will include reggae legend Junior Marvin and The Wailers, international reggae superstar Etana and local stars Beneil Miller and the Fyah Squad band.

The Wailers

For seven memorable years, from 1973 to 1980, Bob Marley and The Wailers recorded, toured, and performed before countless millions of people worldwide. After the passing of the lead star in 1981, Junior Marvin and his fellow band members carried on the mission to “keep The Wailers going,” just as Marley requested, affirming: “By doing that, you keep him alive through the music.”

Today, the original guitarist of The Wailers, Julian “Junior” Marvin and The Wailers band continue to create musical history, touring across the globe to bring their revolutionary sound to international fans, with band leader Marvin as lead guitarist and singer.

Joining him in the band on this leg of the tour is Paapa Nyarkoh, The Wailers’ Grammy-nominated drummer and the man responsible for The Wailers’ sound in stadiums, clubs, and studios throughout the ‘70s.

Etana

Reggae songstress Etana will also be featured as a headlining act. Deemed as one of the hardest working woman in the music industry and undoubtedly one of contemporary reggae’s most powerful forces on the global stage, Etana has been hard at work finishing her fifth album, “Reggae Forever,” for release in 2018.

She also recently showed her great appreciation for her fans with a Facebook Live Acoustic Holiday special.

“I love touring, she says. “It’s my chance to be one-on-one with my amazing fans, to connect and give them my love. Reggae Forever is the message, and my aim is to deliver it to each city, each venue and each reggae lover.”

Cayman talent

Local stars will also be featured on the schedule. Beneil Miller, a very talented Caymanian musician who started out playing the piano at the age of 8, also plays the trumpet, bass guitar and the drums. He studied at Berklee College of Music and has played keyboard for Romain Virgo, Jabez and Roy Ryan and released his solo debut album titled “Keyz to my Heart.” He will perform alongside his band, Beniel Miller and the Fyah Squad band. Local DJs Ky-Mani Davis and DJ Glenroy will be on the decks on the beachfront.

Tickets are $30 for general admission and $50 for VIP. Beach cabanas are available for rent. To buy your tickets, visit www.royalpalmscayman.com or stop by any BlackBeard’s liquor store, Royal Palms, FIS MoneyGram, Event Pros and Funky Tang’s.