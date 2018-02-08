Roadwork to affect Camana Bay traffic

As part of an ongoing road widening project, a new southbound lane on Esterley Tibbetts Highway at Camana Bay opened Thursday, while an existing lane and road closed.

The closure of the existing lane will allow the National Roads Authority and the development company Decco to complete two additional southbound lanes south of Camana Bay Town Centre Roundabout. Crews will also close Maris Avenue, which normally allows access to parking areas south of the Camana Bay complex.

Officials said the closures will last about two months. Bad weather could extend the closure.

In addition, there will be alternating closures of Nexus Way and Forum Lane over the next few weeks, both of which provide access to Camana Bay, in order to accommodate utility and paving work required to reopen Emeritus Drive.