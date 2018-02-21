​​A fire that ​broke out at the George Town landfill around noon on Wednesday ​​has been extinguished.​​ ​

Firefighters and off-duty personnel ​brought ​the blaze under control​ ​in about three hours, according to a government news release.

At one point ​the fire covered a 100-by-300 foot area​ in the south side of the landfill​.

The Department of Environmental Health, which operates the landfill, stated that fire officers from the Central and West Bay fire stations, along with off-duty personnel, had worked to fight the fire. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service helicopter was also on the scene, using thermal imaging equipment to assess the fire.

The department stated that it anticipated that smoke would be eliminated by the end of the day because “all the necessary measures are in place to deal with the situation.”

A detailed report will be provided as soon as a full assessment of the situation is carried out by the Department of Health’s operations team, the department stated.

Caitlin Crumpton, the marketing and communications manager at Cayman International School, said that classes have been canceled for the rest of the day.

Smoke is not affecting the campus and there is no immediate danger, but the cancellation was made as a precautionary measure, she said.

Landfill fires have been on the decline in recent years. There was only one landfill fire in 2016, which is down from 40 in 2011, according to figures from the Compendium of Statistics.

Mark Rowlands, assistant director at the Department of Environmental Health with responsibility for solid waste, said last October that operational changes at the George Town site had largely dealt with the problem.

He said at the time the “working area” had been radically reduced to around 60 feet in width, and marl and fill material is now used to cover waste at 10-foot intervals. The smaller area is much easier to manage, he said, and the layers prevent any fires that might break out from spreading deep within the landfill.

“It is standard best-management practice for a landfill site,” he said.