The Department of Environmental Health reopened the George Town landfill and its public drop-off point Thursday after closing the site when a fire broke out there around noon on Wednesday.

Firefighters monitored the site of the fire, which lasted about three hours, overnight.

“With the public’s safety in mind, several fire officers stayed overnight at the landfill to observe the scene and ensure no re-ignition occurred. Fire officers stayed on location all morning cooling down any possible hot spots,” a government press release noted.

Chief Fire Officer David Hails said in the release that firefighters used three ground monitors to continuously spray large amounts of water on the area.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s helicopter was deployed and used thermal imaging equipment to further assess the area. Police then sent thermal aerial photos to the Fire Service, which determined that there were no active hot spots.

The DEH reopened the landfill at about 11:15 a.m.

Chief Hails added that fire crews will continue to stay in position, with ground monitors in place until Friday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.