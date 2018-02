Darren Trickett juggles while collecting money for Cayman HospiceCare with his wife Danielle Coleman and daughter Alianne Trickett on Saturday.

They joined hundreds of Flag Day volunteers over the two-day fundraising effort at supermarkets, street corners, banks and hardware stores.

Now in its 18th year, the Flag Day event is one of the biggest fundraising and awareness campaigns for the hospice which offers end-of-life palliative care, free of charge, to residents of the Cayman Islands.