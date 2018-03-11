Three men narrowly escape fire after crash

Two passengers pulled a critically injured driver from a Honda Accord just before it went up in flames Saturday night along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, Royal Cayman Islands Police said.

The driver remained in critical condition Sunday at the Cayman Islands Hospital following the 8:30 p.m. crash. The other two men in the car escaped with what were described as minor injuries. All three men apparently escaped before suffering any burns.

Flames from the wreck, which occurred in the bush just south of the Island Heritage roundabout and just north of Foster’s Food Fair, could be seen for miles as the burning vehicle ignited the dry vegetation. Little was left of the vehicle as it was towed to the police station lot Sunday morning.

RCIPS officer Jodi-Ann Powery said Sunday that police were still investigating the cause of the Saturday night crash.

“The man driving the vehicle was said to have lost control and the vehicle, ran off the road way, and overturned with two male passengers inside,” Officer Powery said in a statement.

Cayman Islands Fire Service crews attended the scene and extinguished the vehicle fire shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said the Honda Accord was the only vehicle involved in the crash.