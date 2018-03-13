A Cuban man detained in George Town’s Immigration Detention Centre for nearly two years has been granted asylum and released to temporary government housing in Grand Cayman. He is the second detainee from the center to receive asylum status since the beginning of the year from the Immigration Appeals Tribunal. One other person was granted asylum by the Department of Immigration, according to government.

The man from Cuba’s Granma province now has the legal right to reside and work permanently in the Cayman Islands. To gain refugee status in Cayman, applicants must prove they meet criteria set out in the 1951 Refugee Convention and demonstrate “a well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group, or political opinion.”

The applicant successfully represented himself, without legal counsel, before the Immigration Appeals Tribunal. He said he was able to prove a “well-founded fear” through photo and video evidence from Cuba.

The number of migrant detainees in Grand Cayman has dropped in recent months to 14 men, down from more than 50 men and women in early 2017.