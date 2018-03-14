Human remains found in Bodden Town in September last year were buried there more than 75 years ago, according to police.

Forensic archaeologists and anthropologists in the U.S. examined the bones, which were sent from Cayman last year, and determined they had been in the ground for more than seven decades.

The examination did not find any obvious cause of death or injuries, police said in a statement Wednesday.

“Due to these factors, the bones are not subject to any further legal or medical investigation,” police said.

The skeletal remains were found by a member of the public in mid-September at a hurricane-damaged house on the Bodden Town waterfront, which was undergoing renovations. Police and customs officers searched the site and recovered additional bones.

The identity of the remains has not been determined, police said, adding “however, all relevant and interested parties have been made aware of the findings of the examination.”

The RCIPS stated Wednesday that they would liaise with the coroner’s office “to determine the best course of action for a proper return and interment of these remains.”