Seven more people, including three immigration officials, were charged Tuesday and Wednesday in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation at the Immigration Department. This brings to five the number of immigration officials who have been charged in the probe – all five are currently suspended from duty.

The latest charges come after two suspended immigration staffers and a Spotts-Newlands resident were charged Monday with committing a fraud on the Cayman Islands government.

A total of 10 people have now been charged in connection with the Anti-Corruption Commission probe. The fate of three others arrested in the investigation was not clear by press time Wednesday.

All those who were charged this week were ordered to appear in court April 10. All charges were filed under the Cayman Islands Anti-Corruption Law.

Four suspects were charged on Tuesday.

Marcus Alexander, 43, a public officer from Prospect, was charged with 12 counts of conspiracy to commit fraud against the government, four counts of conspiracy to commit breach of trust, three counts of breach of trust and one count of failing to report the solicitation of an advantage.

Kathy-Ann Forbes, 44, a public officer from Frank Sound, was charged with five counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government and one count of failing to report the solicitation of an advantage.

Carlos Robinson, 43, a public officer from Bodden Town, was charged with eight counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government and one count of failing to report the solicitation of an advantage.

Carolin Nixon-Lopez, 35, of West Bay was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government.

Three other suspects were charged in connection with the case Wednesday.

Marlenis Perez Mata, 31, from Prospect, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government and three counts of conspiracy to commit a breach of trust.

Angela Suyapa Rodriguez David, 38 of West Bay, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government.

Mariel Maleno Suriel, 33, from George Town, was charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government.

Those charges are in addition to corruption allegations made against two other immigration employees, Diane Dey-Rankin and Pheadra McDonald, on Monday.

Ms. Dey-Rankin, Ms. McDonald, Mr. Alexander, Ms. Forbes and Mr. Robinson have been placed on required leave – suspension with pay – by the Immigration Department, officials confirmed Tuesday. All five public officers charged in connection with the alleged fraud are Caymanian.

The five other people charged in the case, Ms. Nixon-Lopez, Ms. Perez Mata, Ms. Rodriguez David, Ms. Maleno Suriel and Santo Castro Castillo are foreign nationals from Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

The Anti-Corruption Commission has made no statements about the specific nature of the allegations against the seven now charged in connection with the fraud investigation.

Government sources have told the Cayman Compass that the probe involved alleged bribes paid to officials in exchange for various services the immigration department provides.