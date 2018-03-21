Letter: Destroy eggs to control green iguana population

With reference to the discussions on the green iguana problems.

It was quoted as a “chicken and egg” problem. Therefore, why not research the possibility of tackling the problem by dealing with the up to 70 or so eggs laid by every female iguana during a year?

Perhaps a sniffer dog could be trained in finding eggs, as well as the animals themselves, and a handler supported by a team could source the eggs and destroy them, while at the same time culling the hatched iguanas they come across during the process.

Jan Robshaw