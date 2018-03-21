Letter: Government is right to cull Sister Islands’ feral cats

The government was right to cull feral cats in the Sister Islands instead of iguanas. The feral cats eat wildlife. I do not know how many times feral cats were on my property. The judge was wrong. All the feral cats I find on my property, I will give them to the government. I want birds and wildlife on my property, not cats.
Gerry Quirk
