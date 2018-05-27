Two people accused of importing an air pistol in 2017 appeared in Grand Court Friday, when one pleaded guilty and the other had a tentative trial date set.

Mark Anthony Campbell Jr., 31, replied “Guilty” when the charge was put to him: That on April 17, 2017, at Owen Roberts International Airport, he imported an unlicensed Powerline semi-automatic BB air pistol.

Felicia Shenique Paddyfoote, 26, replied “Not guilty” when the same charge was put to her.

The defendants first appeared in Summary Court for this charge on May 1.

Importation of a firearm without a license is a Category A offense, which means it can be dealt with only in Grand Court. The matter was therefore transmitted to the higher court without discussion of details or any pleas.

On Friday, after the pleas were entered, Senior Crown counsel Nicole Petit asked Justice Carlisle Greaves to order a social inquiry report for Mr. Campbell and set his sentencing for Aug. 23. He was represented by attorney Nicholas Dixey.

Ms. Petit asked for a tentative trial date that same week for Ms. Paddyfoote. She was represented by attorney Gregory Burke.

The judge continued bail for both defendants with conditions that include surrender of travel documents and reporting to a police station once per week.