CharityDrive gets under way

Whether they know it or not, drivers passing through the Island Heritage Roundabout on Esterley Tibbetts Highway between now and Thursday, May 31, will be earning money for one of three charities.

The annual Island Heritage CharityDrive began on Tuesday. This year, it is raising money for Special Needs Foundation Cayman, the Family Resource Centre and the Central Caribbean Marine Institute, with one day – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, respectively – dedicated to each of the organizations.

Pavement strips at each entrance of the roundabout will record the number of cars passing through. For each car, Island Heritage will donate $1 to the charity of the day, with a maximum amount of $10,000 for each day.

Supporters can also promote a given charity digitally. Island Heritage will donate another $1 when people like or share social media posts on the charity sites using the tag #ihcharitydrive2018 or by mentioning @charitydriveky on Twitter. The charity receiving the most such activity will receive up to an additional $5,000.