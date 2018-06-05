Customs K-9 dog retires in ‘Blaze’ of glory

Blaze, a silky-coated beagle-mix, is retiring after four years of service on the customs K-9 unit and is looking for a new home.

Hailing from Maricopa County, Arizona, where he worked at the Sheriff’s Office as a narcotics dog, Blaze was seven years old when he arrived in the Cayman Islands in December 2014 and was put to work almost immediately as a customs sniffer dog.

Blaze is the most recent K-9 “officer” to be retired, following the retirement earlier this year of veteran black lab Buster, after 10 years of active service.

Deputy Collector of Customs Jeff Jackson said, “We are now looking for a new home for Blaze, who has served the Cayman Islands people and the government faithfully and always eagerly for a number of years now.”

“Blaze certainly deserves rest, relaxation and a happy family time,” he added.

Customs K-9 unit senior officer Malachi Powery explained that the department was now looking for a “good, loving family” to give Blaze a new home where he can spend the rest of his days.

“Blaze will do well as a single dog in a family that is active and can provide walks and pursue other activities with him,” Mr. Powery said.

“We are particular and want to ensure that Blaze goes to a suitable family who will treat him very well. He has been a loved member of our K-9 team.”

Anyone interested in providing a home for Blaze can email [email protected] or [email protected]