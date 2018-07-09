Limited access to old West Bay Road

Phased construction on and near the Raleigh Quay intersection and old West Bay Road by the Kimpton Seafire resort will limit access to the beachfront road, police said.

Work on the road began on Monday.

According to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service press release, varying sections of the road along the beach and Raleigh Quay will be closed to rebuild and shift the roadway.

Access to these areas, particularly from the West Bay north roadway, will have limited access. Those areas include Tiki Beach and the direct access to the beaches between Tiki Beach and the Sundowner Condominiums. Other limited access areas will include the Kimpton’s outdoor beach restaurant Coccoloba and the current beach access at the roadway junction for Red Sail Sports.