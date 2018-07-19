Charges of possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition were withdrawn on Thursday against a woman in whose home the items had been found.

Eliza Eunice Webster, 27, had been accused of possessing a Glock 17, 9 mm handgun and 59 rounds of 9 mm ammunition at her Bodden Town residence on or about April 10 this year.

When the matter first came to court, the magistrate was told that the items were found behind a built-in microwave in the kitchen of the residence. Mrs. Webster was charged along with her husband, Elton David Webster, 31.

This week, Crown counsel Garcia Kelly withdrew the charges against Mrs. Webster, who was represented by attorney Amelia Fosuhene.

After a preliminary inquiry into the charges against Mr. Webster, Magistrate Grace Donalds committed his matter to Grand Court, where he was scheduled to return on Friday, Aug. 17.

Ms. Fosuhene also represented Mr. Webster.