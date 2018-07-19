The Cayman Islands Health Services Authority is relocating its Public Health Administration and the Cayman Islands Cancer Registry from the Cayman Islands Hospital campus to the nearby Smith Road Centre offices.

Lizzette Yearwood, chief executive officer of the HSA, noted in a press release, “A growing population, aging infrastructure, and the continued prevalence of chronic illnesses have amplified the demand for clinical services in the Cayman Islands. As the leading healthcare organisation on these islands, we are also increasing our efforts to ensure that our people, and those that visit our islands, have access to the quality care they need.”

Moving the two offices to the Smith Road Centre is part of Phase I of the hospital’s expansion project, which also includes the relocation of the offices of the Medical Officer of Health, Public Health Surveillance, Health Promotion and Genetics.

“The move will create more space for additional rooms to expand our services, which may help to reduce waiting times and improve the patient experience in all interactions with the HSA,” according to a press release from the Health Services Authority.

Public Health services, including immunizations for adults and children, the travel health clinic and school entry screening, are still available at Cayman Islands Hospital.

“By relocating our administrative units, we will be able to expand our range of services, improve the level of comfort, privacy and care our patients and their families experience, and create [a] more comfortable work space for our staff to work more efficiently,” said Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, director of primary healthcare and acting medical officer of health.

“The Cancer Registry’s new office at the Smith Road Centre will provide more comfort and privacy to those seeking to register with us. Members of the public will also be able to find and access our office with greater ease, but can be assured that the same security precautions are in place to ensure their information is managed with the utmost confidentiality,” said Cancer Registrar Amanda Nicholson.

The new Public Health Administration and Cancer Registry offices are located on the second and third floor of the Smith Road Centre, respectively.