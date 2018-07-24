Letter: Prioritize safety

Good luck to Moses I. Kirkconnell, Minister of Tourism, in his quest to quell beach thefts. Years ago, the beaches of Acapulco, Mexico were guarded with armed policemen while tourists were on the beach. Safety and security of visitors while in the Cayman Islands is paramount and key to the desirability of “Caymans” as a world tourist destination. Caymanians (and thieves from other Caribbean countries) are stealing from tourists so they can buy drugs. The prevalent evil in the world and in beautiful places in the world is the drugs trade. More important to quell drugs than beach thefts these days.

Nan Socolow