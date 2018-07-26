A man was stabbed and a woman abducted during an early morning attack in Prospect, George Town, early Thursday, the Royal Cayman Islands Police reported.

According to investigating officers, a man entered a home on Birch Avenue and confronted a man and woman who were there.

“He then stabbed the man and proceeded to assault the woman,” a police statement said. “All of the parties are known to each other.”

Police said the woman ran to a nearby home to seek assistance. Officers said the suspect then followed her, attacked a neighbor and took the woman into a vehicle.

Later in the morning, police said the suspect returned to the scene but fled after spotting officers. He was pursued and arrested along Marina Drive, police said. The woman he was accused of abducting was still in the vehicle when the suspect returned to the scene.

The 28-year-old suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of assault, abduction, aggravated burglary and theft of a vehicle.

The three victims in the assault were all treated for non-life threatening injuries.