Police made 10 arrests for driving under the influence last weekend, including a man whose driver’s license expired in 2012, another who was three times over the legal limit at 8:15 a.m., and a woman who had fallen asleep at the wheel and later assaulted officers after she awoke.

Twenty-six traffic collisions were reported last weekend, and officers have made 13 DUI arrests dating back to July 16. Police reported that in five of those DUI incidents, people were arrested while registering a blood-alcohol content over twice the legal limit.

In one incident shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, officers patrolling the Linford Pierson Highway observed a vehicle that seemed to be having problems staying in one lane. The officers pulled up to the vehicle and ordered it to pull over, and the driver halted while still in the roadway. When officers instructed the driver again to pull over, he tried and drove the car onto the curb.

The 52-year-old driver was asked to exit the vehicle, and he appeared unsteady and slurred his words, police said. He was unable to provide a driver’s license and recorded a breathalyzer test of 0.239 percent. The legal limit is 0.100.

He was arrested for suspicion of DUI, and it was later determined that his license had expired in 2012. The man was also arrested for suspicion of driving without being qualified and later released on bail.

In another incident, which occurred just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, officers patrolling the Esterley Tibbetts Highway observed a vehicle that had mounted the median just south of the Cost-U-Less roundabout. The car was stationary but still running, and a woman was observed sleeping in the car.

The woman later regained consciousness and became aggressive toward the officers, police said in a press release. While officers were detaining her, she assaulted two officers, one of who sustained lacerations to his face and head. The woman, age 25, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, disorderly conduct and assaulting police.

A few days earlier – Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. – officers responded to a two-vehicle collision near the Cayman National roundabout in George Town. One of the drivers – a 50-year-old man – appeared to be intoxicated and registered a 0.297 percent breathalyzer reading. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and later bailed.

“We are continuing to see far too many persons who not only choose to drive while under the influence, but choose to do so with a blood-alcohol level over twice, and sometimes three times, the legal limit,” said Chief Inspector Everton Spence, who oversees the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

“This is unacceptable, and we will continue to prosecute anyone driving under the influence, no matter what day of the week or time of day they choose to do so.”