The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is seeking a man who is alleged to have grabbed a young girl outside a George Town church Monday.

Police said the underage child was waiting to get picked up from vacation Bible school at the New Testament Church of God on North Sound Road Monday night when the incident occurred.

“A man was reported to have attempted to convince an underage girl to go away from the area with him,” a police statement on the incident read. “The girl resisted the man and went back to the church and the man left.”

Two women who were nearby and who are believed to have seen the incident are asked to contact officers.

The man was described as having a mohawk with red-colored ends. He was dark-skinned and wore a blue and white striped shirt, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the George Town Police station at 949-4222, Cayman Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or submit a tip via the RCIPS website.