Another Cuban migrant released from detention center

Government has confirmed that one more Cuban migrant was released from the Immigration Detention Centre on Friday, bringing the total number of migrants on supervised release to six.

The migrants are living in the Cayman community while their applications for asylum are processed.

The releases come after the Department of Immigration announced in July that it is “reviewing alternatives” to keeping the 13 asylum-seeking Cuban migrants detained at the Immigration Detention Centre.

Most of the migrants had been detained there for more than a year.