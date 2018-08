A 22-year-old man arrested last week in connection with a stabbing in East End appeared in court Friday charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Javonnie Silburn was remanded in custody and is expected to make his next court appearance on Friday, Aug. 17.

The stabbing occurred on Sea View Road on the afternoon of July 31. According to a police report at the time, the victim was standing outside a residence when a man known to him approached on a bicycle and stabbed him.