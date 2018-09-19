​​CIFEC hosts career fair

The Cayman Islands Further Education Centre will host a career fair Friday, Sept. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in its library with the goal of connecting Year 12 students with prospective employers and internship opportunities.

Students are encouraged to bring their resumes. Employers will represent industries such as aviation, banking, hospitality, construction, education, healthcare and media.

“The purpose is for students to engage with employers and make a great impression, in order to be selected for an unpaid internship position running from October 2018 to mid-April 2019,” said a release from the Ministry of Education.

The internships require students to work two days a week, and offer mentoring.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 926-1665.