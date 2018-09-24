Ten-story condos approved for Seven Mile Beach

A new, 10-story condominium project has been approved for Seven Mile Beach, continuing the shift toward taller buildings in Grand Cayman’s main tourist district.

Seacrest is the latest development by the Butler Group, which has built 19 previous developments on the Seven Mile strip.

The 20-unit condominium project will be on the site of an old medical clinic at the southern end of the beach, between Margaritaville and the Marriott Beach Resort.

There were no objections to the project and neighboring residents wrote letters of support to the Central Planning Authority, which considered the application last week.

The plan involves the removal of rock walls and fencing on the site that effectively cut off the southern end of the beach from the rest of the Seven Mile Beach. According to an analysis of the application by the Department of Environment, the removal of the wall would help “re-establish” the beach in this area.

Butler Group owner Brian Butler said the aim was to open up the beachfront for the development and to extend the walkability of Seven Mile Beach.

Residents at Sunset Cove wrote to support the development, saying they welcomed the opening up of the beachfront.

Mr. Butler said the project itself would set a “new standard in design” for Seven Mile Beach. It features 20 three-bedroom condos with glass walls and curved glass terraces to take advantage of the panoramic ocean views, he added. The development also includes a gym, spa, swimming pool and manager’s office, as well as a rooftop terrace. The properties have already sold out based on advance publicity, according to the Butler Group.

A letter to the CPA by the Butler Group in support of its application indicates that the Dr. Margo Koeman Medical Clinic will also be demolished to make way for the condos.

It adds that the development could be used for tourist rentals.

“This project has been designed on the same premise as all my other twenty previous Seven Mile Beach developments, that is that while each apartment will be individually owned, the property will operate as a licensed premise for daily tourist accommodation with full management and maid services,” the letter stated.

There is to be no restaurant nor entertainment facilities at Seacrest.

The development continues a growing trend of taller buildings on Seven Mile Beach, since The WaterColours broke the mold when it opened in 2014.

Since then, Dart has built two 10-story structures for the Kimpton resort, and planning approval has been granted for several other projects of that height, including a proposed Hyatt hotel at Pageant Beach, the WaterMark development at the northern end of West Bay Road and the condo complex Aqua at the southern end of Seven Mile Beach.