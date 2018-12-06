System kicks up waves but no rain expected

A high-pressure system over the southwest United States is bringing strong winds and rough seas to the Cayman Islands.

Meteorologist Allan Ebanks, with the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, said the event will not bring the high surf that was seen on the west coast in mid-November.

“If there are any swells, it won’t be [for] long,” Mr. Ebanks said. He also said little or no precipitation is expected out of the system.

According to the weather service forecast, there will be partly sunny skies on Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain. Northeast winds will hit 15 to 20 knots, raking up 4 foot to 6 foot waves along the west coast.

Those conditions, Mr. Ebanks said, are expected to continue into Saturday.

“Tuesday is when the next front should be approaching us,” he added.

That too, should be a relatively dry system as far as Cayman is concerned, he said, with no significant precipitation.