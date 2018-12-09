Junior tennis tournament schedule announced

The Tennis Federation of the Cayman Islands has announced that PricewaterhouseCoopers will be sponsoring a series of junior tournaments in 2019.

There will be six junior tournaments played throughout the year at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club or at the Ritz Tennis Centre:

Jan. 11-13: Cayman Islands Tennis Club

Feb. 22-24: Cayman Islands Tennis Club

April 5-7: Cayman Islands Tennis Club

May 3-5: Ritz Tennis Centre

Aug. 30 – Sept. 1: Ritz Tennis Centre

Oct. 4-6: Ritz Tennis Centre

There will also be an invitational Masters Tournament, held from Nov. 15-17, for those players who are ranked in the Top 8.

The Age Divisions for 2019 will again be 10 and Under, 14 and Under and 18 and Under.

The Tennis Federation follows the ITF “year of birth” age eligibility rule, in which juniors who turn 11 or 15 during the 2019 calendar year, must play in the 14 and under and 18 and under divisions respectively.

New for 2019, the 10 and Under division will play with slower green-dot balls in the hope that this encourages more junior players to enter the tournaments.

Registration details for the first tournament will be announced later this month. For more information, contact [email protected]