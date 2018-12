Jingle Bell Run 2018 1 of 4

Donning elf outfits, Santa hats and gingerbread man T-shirts, walkers and runners descended on the Holiday Inn at SafeHaven Sunday morning to take part in the ever-colorful annual Jingle Bell Run/Walk.

All proceeds from the event will support the work of the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre.

After the run, participants enjoyed a well-earned full breakfast, along with the prize-giving and a visit from Santa himself, at the finish line.