The Grand Court trial of David Karl Lobo, a Customs officer charged with conspiracy to import cocaine, began on Monday morning.

The jury of six women and three men was selected Monday morning in the courtroom of Justice Linda Dobbs, and opening statements were delivered when the court convened after lunch.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran is representing the Crown, and defense attorney Amelia Fosuhene is representing Mr. Lobo.

Delivering the Crown’s opening statement, Mr. Moran told the jury that Mr. Lobo was implicated in a pair of cocaine smuggling operations that occurred in May 2017.

The court heard that a group of smugglers posing as tourists brought liquid cocaine to Grand Cayman inside ingested condoms.

Those condoms were later expelled and the cocaine was converted back to powder in an apartment located near Seven Mile Beach.

Mr. Moran said police found three people and nearly two kilograms of cocaine in an apartment on West Bay Road on June 2, 2017, and Mr. Lobo was allegedly in communications with the smugglers and repeatedly met with them when they came to Cayman.

Mr. Moran added that Mr. Lobo allegedly made a number of wire transfers to the smugglers in Colombia before they arrived in Cayman.

He had been seen outside the apartment on June 2 before police arrived. He was arrested later that evening in South Sound and was allegedly found with Western Union receipts and US$13,000 in cash, the court heard.

Mr. Moran was continuing his opening statement by press time Monday.