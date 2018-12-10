Police are renewing an appeal for witnesses to an incident in which a driver struck a police officer with his car during a traffic stop last month.

The officer was injured when he was struck by the car, which sped off around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 near Yacht Drive on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

Police issued a more detailed description of the driver and the car Monday. The car is a black four-door sedan, possibly a Honda, which was driven by a man, described as being of brown complexion, with shoulder-length hair that was pulled back into a ponytail at the time of the incident.

The hit and run is being investigated by officers in West Bay.

“It is important that we locate the culprit, as [his] actions showed a complete disregard for the life of another person, as well as a lack of respect for persons in authority,” said Sergeant Leslie Laing-Hall.

Anyone with information can contact PS Laing-Hall at 925-6038 or contact the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.