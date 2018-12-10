The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing will remind drivers when their vehicle licenses are due for renewal via SMS text messages and a new mobile app, the department advised Friday.

The new service is being launched in partnership with the e-Government Unit, the Computer Services Department and the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure.

“I’m thrilled to see these new enhanced customer services come into play,” said Minister for Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure Joseph Hew in a press release. “Government wants to ensure that we find more ways to save our people time and hassle, and these new offerings provide them with that needed convenience and efficiency.

The DVDL already has begun sending customers the SMS reminder messages when their vehicle license is coming due for renewal. The text messages will be sent up to three times leading up to the expiry date, starting a month before.

“We’re excited to roll out this service, because it’s one that customers have been asking for,” said DVDL Director David Dixon in the release. “Everyone has busy lives and sometimes these things slip our minds. This is a way for us to help make life a little easier for our customer[s].”

The department has also installed a widget on its website’s home page that will allow customers to check if their new electronic license plate is available for collection by simply typing in their plate number.

Director of e-Government Ian Tibbetts said that while the new services do not completely eliminate the need to go to DVDL’s office, “it does remove some of the difficulty in accessing some services, as well as provide significant time saving for customers.”

To use the online renewal service, customers will first need to ensure their vehicle’s inspection is current. Vehicles can be inspected at either DVDL’s inspection pits or at one of their private garage partners. Customers will then need to supply their license plate number and have a digital or scanned copy of their insurance showing the vehicle is currently covered. Customers can pay for the renewal and inspection through the online portal.

The online service can be found on www.dvdl.gov.ky or www.eservices.gov.ky.