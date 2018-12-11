Cruise ships skip Cayman amid high seas

High seas and windy weather in George Town on Tuesday led to four cruise ships missing their scheduled stops, and sent the one ship that did arrive to Spotts Dock.

Tuesday had been expected to be a busy day for George Town, with five ships carrying more than 14,000 passengers scheduled to arrive.

However, just one ship, the Carnival Magic with 3,690 passengers, made the stop as Cayman experienced strong north to northeasterly winds of 15 to 20 knots and rough seas with swells along the west and northern coasts.

The Norwegian Pearl, Crystal Symphony, Disney Fantasy and Carnival Freedom skipped Cayman.

Rough seas are expected to continue this week, with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet forecast for Wednesday and waves of 4 to 6 feet on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a small craft warning through to Thursday.