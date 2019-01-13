CUC Sea Swim returns to Seven Mile

Cayman’s athletes completed one last holdover from 2018 on Saturday: the 30th annual CUC Sea Swim.

The 800-meter race, originally set for Oct. 6, and then for Dec. 1, had been rescheduled due to weather conditions. On Saturday, however, swimmers encountered pristine waters and clear skies at Seven Mile’s Governors Beach.

Overall winner Alex Dakers, competing in the male 15-19 category, described a difficult but satisfying race.

“It was good conditions, as always, and it was a really good race between me and some of the other boys out here,” he said.

“It was pretty difficult. It was a very tight finish between me and some of the other kids on my team and the other teams here as well. It was a really good race.”

Female winner Elana Sinclair, competing in the 15-19 category, pulled through a tough start and finished strong.

“At the beginning I wasn’t very sure if it was going to be any good because I started quite far behind.

“I started behind some smaller children but then in the end I managed to get into a pack with some boys and it turned out to be a pretty good race,” she said.

“The ocean was really good today, actually, really clear, really calm. So that’s pretty much the perfect conditions.”

The overall times and results of the race were not available by press time.