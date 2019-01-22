Windy weather to continue through Wednesday

Fresh to strong northeasterly winds and rough seas will continue Wednesday as a stationary front lingers over the Cayman area and its associated high pressure system builds over the eastern U.S.

A small craft warning will remain in effect through Wednesday as wave heights increase to 6 to 8 feet, with swells likely along the west and north coasts of Grand Cayman.

According to the National Weather Service, there will also be a 30 percent chance of showers, and winds will be east to northeast at 20 to 25 knots.

The outlook is for moderate wind and seas from Wednesday evening as the cold front lifts out of the Caribbean.