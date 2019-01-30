A 63-year-old visitor from Canada died after reportedly experiencing distress while snorkeling on Wednesday.

Emergency services responded to a report of a person in distress at Cemetery Beach in West Bay, the RCIPS said in a statement.

The man experienced difficulty snorkeling and was assisted to shore by another person.

Upon reaching the shore he collapsed and was attended to shortly afterwards by officers from the Fire Service, who assisted with CPR until emergency medical technicians arrived, according to the police statement.

The man was transported by ambulance to Cayman Islands Hospital and later pronounced dead.