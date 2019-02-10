Cayman goes nutty at Coco Fest 1 of 7

Hundreds turned up at Pedro St. James Saturday to sample, taste and celebrate all things coconut at the fourth annual Coco Fest.

To the backdrop of steel pan music by Pan ‘n’ Riddim, attendees got to taste coconut treats, bounce into the air on a bungee ride, or sip on coconut-themed concoctions.

From coconut-inspired food and drink, such as Chef Thomas Tennant’s Tomfoodery’s green iguana special patty doused in “Coco Fiyah” sauce, to artwork and health and beauty products, the coconut reigned supreme throughout the day. Alvin McLaughlin was making coconut ice cream on the spot, while the delightful smell of fish and fritters fried in coconut oil wafted from McField Kitchen.

At Carol Braggs’s “Sweet as Can Be” stall, visitors could try out coconut pecan chew bread and star fruit and lime juice drinks.

Also on offer on the Pedro St. James grounds were coconut shrimp, Island Taste seafood rundown, coconut oils, jams, jelly, candy, rum, fresh coconut water and a huge array of other items.

There was also the popular coconut cake competition, won this year by Monique Burton’s “Cherry Coconut Delight” cake with cream cheese frosting infused with coconut. Ms. Burton captured the trophy, as well as a $125 gift certificate from Foster’s Food Fair, and a prize pack from the Tourism Attraction Board.

As well as Pan ‘n’ Riddim, music was also provided by Magic, Back Beat and DJ Flex.

Major event sponsors Fidelity Bank Cayman hosted a booth with special giveaways.

Attendees also explored the Pedro Castle Great House and grounds and visited the theater to see the screening of “The Bright Spot,” a documentary exploring why coconut oil lost its place in Caymanian households over the years, and inspiring people to return to it for its health benefits.

The beneficiary of this year’s Coco Fest was Meals on Wheels.