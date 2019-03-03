Public Accounts Committee Chairman Ezzard Miller is this week attending the Oversight of Public Finances Forum, a gathering of accounts committee officials from the United Kingdom and its various overseas territories and Crown dependencies.

The forum is scheduled to run from Tuesday to Thursday, and will focus on common challenges facing public accounts committees in the British territories. The forum is an initiative of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association U.K., the U.K. National Audit Office and the Government Internal Audit Agency, along with participating overseas territories.

“The UKOTP Oversight of Public Finance Forum is a great initiative – thought provoking, insightful and stimulating. Previous UKOTP conferences have all been excellently curated, the workshops instructive and the speakers illuminating,” Mr. Miller said of his trip to Miami. “These seminars have helped me to make improvements in how the Cayman Islands Public Accounts Committee function[s] and report to the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly.”

Attendees of the forum will include public accounts committee chairs, parliamentary clerks and audit officials from Anguilla, Bermuda, Cayman, the Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, the Pitcairn Islands, St. Helena, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the U.K., and the British Virgin Islands.

“Providing oversight and scrutiny of public finances is a crucial function of legislatures, and I look forward to the opportunity to share experiences and learning with colleagues from across the U.K. and Overseas Territories,” said Jackie Baillie, a member of the Scottish parliament. “This Forum is also unique in that it brings together parliamentarians, internal and external auditors. This will further enhance our capacity and build a bigger picture of oversight of public finances.”