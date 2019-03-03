The Cayman National Cultural Foundation rescheduled its Red Sky at Night for March 23 due to poor weather on Saturday.

The Compass received the announcement that Red Sky at Night would be postponed at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, about 10 minutes after the event was scheduled to begin. Tthe rain had already largely died down by then, but the grounds of the F.J. Harquail Cultural Centre were soaked with ankle-deep water at many areas, according to an attendee.

“With over 100 artists and artisans, delicious food vendors and a fantastic line-up of live entertainment, we look forward to putting on a great event for everyone to enjoy in 3 weeks time,” organizers said in a statement.

The event will feature five distinct sound stages – located both indoors and out – with dance, music, theater, poetry, panel discussions and more, all taking place simultaneously.

New to the fair this year is the Caymanian Village, where artists, crafters, storytellers and performers will recreate Cayman’s rich cultural traditions with live demonstrations of them doing “old-time tings” such as household chores, playing outdoor games, cooking on a caboose, coconut grating, needlework, thatch plaiting, playing music, dancing, farming, boat building, net-making and woodworking.

Visitors to this area will also be able to play traditional games like dominoes or warri, enjoy quadrille and maypole dancing and hear the folk singers perform.

All tickets will be valid for the new date. If any members of the public are unable to attend on March 23 and would like a refund, they are asked to contact [email protected]