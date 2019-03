Cayman Airways’ second Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, VP-CIX, took off for Grand Cayman from the Boeing Field in Seattle Thursday.

Pictured in the plane’s cockpit before takeoff are Captain Steven Coe and First Officer Giselah Ebanks, with Cayman Airways president and CEO Fabian Whorms, left. The aircraft will be christened into service with the CAL fleet next week.