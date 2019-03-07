Police handed out 98 speeding ticket last week in a series of traffic operations to crack down on excessive speeding.

According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, officers issued 37 of those tickets in a single day – Sunday, March 3.

The operations, which began on Monday, Feb. 25, targeted specific areas, including sections of Shamrock Road in Spotts and Lower Valley, the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and the Linford Pierson Highway.

Motorists who were ticketed were found to be traveling at speeds ranging from 60 to more than 80 miles an hour.

The highest speed limit in the Cayman Islands is 50 mph.

“The speeds that we are seeing continue to be excessive, and I want to emphasize how much risk this level of speeding poses, not just to your safety but to that of other road users as well,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, in a press release.

Speeding drivers who are caught by police face a standard fine of $20 for every mile over the speed limit. Speeding penalties are doubled in school zones and other special zones.

“If your fine exceeds $500, you will have to make a mandatory court appearance, where you are likely to lose your license for a minimum of six months,” Inspector Yearwood warned. “And make no mistake, if you are caught speeding, you will be prosecuted.”