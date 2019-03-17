Cayman Airways officials say the grounding of the company’s two Boeing 737 Max 8s has so far caused mostly minor delays in its service, although one regular weekly flight has been cancelled.

“Our modified flight schedule allows most flights to be operated at, or near, their originally scheduled times, and flight cancellations have so far been limited to only one rotation for New York and Miami per week,” said executive vice president Paul Tibbetts in a news release.

“As we are not certain about the length of time that our Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft will remain out of service, we are making contingency plans and schedule adjustments to address the next four weeks of operation, and beyond, if necessary.”

The airline will contract with other carriers to supply needed planes on a short-term basis, particularly to continue to serve Denver, if the need arises. The 737-300 has been used for that route in recent days, but it has limitations, Vice President of Flight Operations, Captain Dave Scott, said.

“On some legs of our Denver flights, the Boeing 737-300 aircraft may require a short en route fuel stop, depending on the passenger loads and atmospheric conditions,” Scott said. “But this is expected to be minimal.

“Using the Denver rotation on March 14, 2019 as an example, the winds aloft were favourable, and our Boeing 737-300 aircraft was therefore capable of safe nonstop operations on both flight legs, even though the southbound leg was full.”

Passengers who booked flights with Cayman Airways normally served by the Boeing 737 Max 8 are being contacted individually by the airline about any changes in flight times.

Passengers with upcoming bookings or who have concerns regarding their flight, can call Cayman Airways reservations at 949-2311 or 1-800-G-CAYMAN (toll free in the USA/Canada).