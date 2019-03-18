Last week, cullers removed more than 10,000 green iguanas from Grand Cayman. Through 20 weeks of the Department of Environment’s programme, a total of 468,690 iguanas had been culled, as of March 16.

Cullers are still above the pace needed to reach the target number of culling 1.3 million green iguanas by the end of 2019. The programme began in late October 2018.

Cullers are being paid $4.50 a head, rising to $5 if they meet monthly and annual targets, in an effort to control the invasive species in Grand Cayman.