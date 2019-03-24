Alva Suckoo steps down as deputy opposition leader

Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo has stepped down as deputy leader of the official Opposition. Suckoo confirmed his resignation Friday, saying he would remain part of the Opposition group.

He declined to give reasons for the decision, releasing a brief statement saying only, “I have resigned as deputy leader of the opposition however I remain part of the opposition to the government.”

Opposition leader Ezzard Miller said Suckoo had informed him of the decision Friday morning. He said Suckoo remained part of the group.

“I don’t think it affects us in a material way,” he added.

A new deputy will be selected in the coming months, he said.

It is not clear how the decision might impact fledgling plans for some of the Opposition members to run together as a group in the next election.

Miller said in January that the group – himself, Suckoo and MLAs Anthony Eden, Chris Saunders and Arden McLean – planned to formalise their partnership with the formation of a new political entity to be known as the Cayman Islands People’s Alliance. He said at the time that the group was recruiting candidates to run in every constituency at the next election.