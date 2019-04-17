The Cayman Islands Health Services Authority advises that while the Accident and Emergency department of the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town will remain open throughout the Easter holiday, clinics and health centres will have limited opening times this weekend.

The General Practice Clinic and Acute Care Clinic at the hospital will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday. They will be open on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. as usual.

All district health centres will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday. They will be open this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, as usual.

The Cayman Islands Hospital Pharmacy will also be open on Good Friday and Easter Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its regular working hours – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at weekends – will apply this weekend and after the holidays.