A 48-year-old man was arrested in Little Cayman on Saturday on suspicion of possession of cocaine and ganja.

According to a police press release, he was spotted acting suspiciously near a liquor-licensed establishment.

He was seen throwing something away as police approached. Officers retrieved a plastic wrapper containing a powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

The man was searched and a second plastic wrapper containing ganja was discovered, according to police.

The man was bailed as investigations continue.