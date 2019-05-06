The Cayman Islands Health Services Authority has received its first clean audit opinion from the auditor general for its 2018 financial statements.

The clean audit designation means financial statements are free from material misstatements with no material adverse findings regarding financial operations or noncompliance with legislation. The public health agency has never previously received an “unqualified” audit opinion since government changed its accounting system in 2004.

Auditor General Sue Winspear confirmed that the audit was unmodified/unqualified. She noted that did not mean the audit did not include recommendations for improvements.

What those might be is not known, as the audit report has not been released to the public.

Brooke Moore, a spokeswoman for the HSA, said in an email that the audit report and financial statements “are not available for public release until they are approved by Cabinet and presented to the Legislative Assembly”.

No timeline for that process was made available.

Officials said the improved performance on the audit was due in part to “strengthening of, and ongoing training around, our policies and procedures; improved processes around collections; and ongoing monitoring of accounts receivable balances”.