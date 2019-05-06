Judge sets Grand Court trial dates

Justice Marlene Carter presided in Grand Court on Friday, when she set trial dates for several defendants who have pleaded not guilty to the various charges against them.

A man charged with attempted murder and cruelty to a child had his trial confirmed for Aug. 5. He is not being named at this time in order to protect the identity of victim. The charges did not specify the child’s age, gender or relationship, if any, to the defendant.

He was arrested after an incident in Bodden Town on Nov. 21, 2018 in which a child was allegedly being buried in sand. Emergency services personnel responded to a report and the child was taken to hospital for treatment.

The defendant was represented by attorney Oliver Grimwood.

A charge of attempted robbery was scheduled for trial on Wednesday, July 3. The defendant, J’Dante Mark Ramoon, is accused of attempting to rob a George Town mini-mart on Feb. 18. When he first appeared in court he faced a second charge of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to commit an offence. Defence attorney Rupert Wheeler successfully argued against that charge and it was dismissed last month. Ramoon’s trial is therefore for attempted robbery alone.

A matter involving three defendants was set for trial on Sept. 23 for charges of wounding with intent to cause serious bodily harm. They are Corey Shamar Pusey, represented by attorney Prathna Bodden; Kurt Stevenson Carter, not yet represented; and Ivon Somoza Bush, whose attorney was Jonathon Hughes.

The three are jointly charged with wounding a man and a woman on Mary Street on March 16 this year. Pusey and Bush entered their not guilty plea on Friday. Carter was not present.

Elvert Mark McFarlane was charged with threatening to kill a woman on Nov. 8, 2018 in East End. In connection with the same incident he was also charged with common assault. His trial was set for July 15. Defence attorney was Rupert Wheeler.

A man charged with four counts of rape and three counts of indecent assault pleaded not guilty on Friday and had his trial set for Aug. 5. He is not being named at this time in order to protect the identity of the complainant/victim. The charges arose from incidents alleged to have occurred over a two-month period in 2018. The defendant was represented by attorney Amelia Fosuhene.

Four men charged with conspiracy to import ganja pleaded not guilty on Friday and their trial was set for later this year, date to be confirmed. They are Deno Kalifa Ennis, Barton Elsworth Rivers, Jonathan Ashley Moore and Nickarthur Romane Sanderson. Details are that they conspired together and with others to import ganja on or before June 23, 2018.

The charge did not specify the amount of ganja alleged, but when two of the men first appeared in court the weight was estimated at around 250 pounds. The June date is when the ganja was said to have been brought ashore in East End.

A road death charge was to have been mentioned on Friday, but it was adjourned until Friday, May 17. Wilfred Ellington Myles is accused of being the driver of the vehicle that struck cyclist Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Kirzner on Monday, April 15, on North Church Street.

The majority of other matters mentioned pertained to robbery or burglary.