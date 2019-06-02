The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service recovered 47 mature ganja plants on Wednesday after conducting an operation on Cayman Brac. The officers were acting on information provided to them, and the RCIPS later arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of cultivating ganja.

A search was later conducted at the suspect’s residence and a small portion of ganja was seized. The man was warned for prosecution for both possession and consumption of ganja.

The investigation is ongoing and the man has been bailed from police custody.